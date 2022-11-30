The details of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce settlement

Hollywood power couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have officially parted ways

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reached a divorce settlement on Tuesday, NBC News reported. Per the details of the agreement, the rapper and fashion designer will pay his ex-wife $200,000 monthly in child support, court documents reveal.

Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, married Kardashian, 42, in 2014. But Kardashian filed for divorce last year. The former couple share four children. And the documents for the divorce settlement were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.



The documents state that Kanye, 45, will start making the child support payments next month. The former couple’s children are aged 9, 6, 4, and 3. The custody of their kids will be jointly shared between them. Kanye will also have to pay half of their children’s private school tuition, college expenses as well as medical and dental costs, the documents state.



Kardashian, in the divorce papers she filed, had alleged she suffered emotional distress as a result of the “misinformation” Kanye was posting on social media about their family. But Kanye disputed her allegations as well as the genuineness of their prenuptial agreement. The College Dropout rapper’s lawyer also labeled the misinformation allegation as “double hearsay” and said Kardashian couldn’t submit evidence to show her ex-husband wrote the posts, according to court documents, NBC News reported.



In March, Kardashian became “legally single” after a judge gave the green light for her to separate the divorce proceedings and sort out her legal name and marital status. The settlement that was reached on Tuesday had to do with the former couple’s assets, finances, and custody arrangements.

The divorce settlement comes after Kanye and known white supremacist Nick Fuentes had dinner with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate last week. In the wake of the backlash that ensued after the news of their meeting became public, Trump shared a social media post claiming he did not know who Fuentes was, Face2Face Africa reported. He also said he was unaware the known white supremacist would be attending the dinner with Kanye.



The meeting between the three also came after Kanye was suspended on Twitter and Instagram for sharing anti-Semitic posts. But his Twitter account was later reinstated by the company’s new CEO Elon Musk.



The 45-year-old’s online rants and behavior have since cost him his lucrative deal with Adidas, causing him to lose his status as a billionaire. According to Forbes, Kanye’s deal with Adidas accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. But the magazine estimates his current net worth to be around $400 million, down from nearly $2 billion.



And besides Adidas, other companies including Gap and Balenciaga have also severed ties with him.