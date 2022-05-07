The dream is to see Stonebwoy headline big global concerts—Def Jam Recordings

Stonebwoy

Source: GNA

Madam Lerato Masepe, Public Relations and Communications Manager for Def Jam Recordings, has said the main goal of the label is to see Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Stonebwoy headline some big concerts around the world.

The Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions Def Jam Recordings on Thursday officially announced the signing of Stonebwoy, as they would now take charge of his next three albums.



Speaking at a press briefing, the Communications Manager said the group was happy to sign such a talented artiste like Stonebwoy, who is recognized as one of the top artistes in the country and who is putting Ghana on the world map.



According to her, the group sought to make Stonebwoy a household name and to headline some of the biggest concerts around the world.



"The biggest goal that we seek is for Stonebwoy to headline the biggest global concert, and also to be a household name and win a Grammy someday."



She said that Def Jam Recordings hopes to help Stonebwoy explore his talent all over the world by working with some top international acts.

"We are taking this to a next level, and we just have to enhance that next level. We seek to make this a reality and we are proud to say that Stonebwoy is our first and only artiste in Ghana to have been signed on our label." She added



Stonebwoy released his new single, "Therapy", under the Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam and Def Jam Africa, supported by the Universal Music Group labels all over the world, and is yet to release an official video.



The song, since its release, has really been making waves on audiomack since its release.



