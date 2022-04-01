The economy is doing poorly, and this is their last resort – Lydia Forson on E-levy

Lydia Forson weighs in on the new E-levy bill with skepticism about its purported usage and benefits. But the actress is also open to the notion that the e-levy will work as promised. If it does, she says she will be the first to admit she was wrong.
In a series of tweets, actress Lydia Forson tackled the new electronic levy as she assessed the situation with Ghanaians. And these were her findings; “They were going to pass the #elevy regardless.
“1. This government has shown, repeatedly, that it’s going to do what it wants to do. 2. The economy is doing so poorly, this is clearly their last resort. So the very people who put us in this mess will manage this. anyway…”
She also compared e-levy to a development fund in Rwanda, which serves the people in their goal to become financially independent from foreign aid. Lydia Forson said she came to know about this fund during her visit to the African country.
“If the #elevy was framed like the Agaciro Development Fund; fund citizens contribute to in Rwanda. To help make the country less dependent on foreign aid(which I learned about on one of my trips there), I would have appreciated it more because I actually loved the idea,” Lydia Forson continued.
