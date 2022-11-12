'The economy is getting hard' – Singer Cina Soul cries

Singer, Cina Soul

Singer and songwriter, Cina Soul, has said the Ghanaian economy has become so much hard that she has now increased her charges per show to meet her expenses.

According to the singer, the decision to increase her charge per show has become necessary because the people she works with have all increased theirs.



Speaking on Luv FM in Kumasi with DJ Reuben in an interview Cina Soul said “the economy is getting hard so you need more money. If you don’t get plenty of money and things are expensive, what can you buy?”



“The money I am making is okay, but I would want to work hard to make more. The economy is getting hard”, Cina Soul said.

She also indicated that people she contracts to work for her like her make-up artiste, and hairstylists are all upping their prices so she has to also increase her charge per show to meet that demand.



“Definitely I have to increase my charges because everyone I’m working with is charging me more. Everyone is upping their prices so I need to up my performance fees to be able to pay them”, she added.