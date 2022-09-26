The enchanting experience that went down at the Global Citizen Festival

Better than many shows held in Ghana, the Global Citizen Festival has everlastingly solidified its name in the country and globally.

The drive called on world leaders and major corporations to make an earnest move for young ladies, and the planet, and to end poverty NOW while marking ten years on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square, Accra.



With two stages mounted in New York City's Central Park, introduced by Citi and Cisco, and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, introduced by Harith General Accomplices, the show saw a huge number of individuals marching into the venue.



The show began with an energising presentation from Stonebwoy, followed by Tems, then a musical break from South African DJ, Uncle Waffles, who assumed control over the turn tables to clear the way for Stormzy to leave a mark with his performance with Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur.



Gyakie came in with delightful energy and noteworthy conveyance of her songs before the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came to convey a discourse that had a majority of people present booing him off the stage.



The humiliating circumstance was settled when American artiste, Sza's, mounted the stage to influence the group from their charged state to a more inspirational tone.

During SZA's exhibition, she was so pleased to know the number of individuals in Ghana who knew her melodies. Sarkodie marvelled the crowd with his eclectic performance which has since become topical.



The show peaked with Usher when he jumped on stage to thrill fans with some of his popular songs like 'Yeah' and brought on stage Tiwa Savage, Pheelz and Oxlade.





























ADA/BB