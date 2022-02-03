The end of the world is not dependent on terror attacks, tsunamis - Majid

Majid Michel preaches the word of God

The coming of Christ depends on Christians preaching the word, say Majid



Majid Michel speaks about the end time



Ghanaian actor and preacher, Majid Michel, has indicated that until Christians propagate the gospel and win more souls for Christ, His prophecy of coming will not be fulfilled.



According to him, Jesus's second coming is dependent on his children "preaching the gospel till it has become a testimony to all the nations."



He is therefore calling on Christians to be witnesses of God's word by preaching it to unbelievers and persons who still engage in sinful acts.

In an interview on Accra FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the celebrated actor urged Christians to go preach the word else the end will not come.



He said: "If you smoke it doesn't take you to hell. You will smell like you've been to hell but those who smoke are not gonna go to hell, those who booze are not gonna go to hell, and that is not the testimony for a born again.



"That is why God is giving us the word to go and preach the gospel. If you don't do that, the end of the world will not come. The end of the world is dependent on you preaching the gospel till it has become a testimony to all the nations that this gospel is the truth."



Majid Michel further told Nana Romeo, the host of the show: "The Bible clearly states that that the end of the world is dependent on. The end of the world is not dependent on a terrorist attack or 9/11 or some earthquake or a tsunami or all those things that when we see we assume the world is coming to an end."



The award-winning actor has been preaching the word of God with hopes of winning souls. Although there are perceptions that showbiz personalities engage in activities that make people doubt their ability to preach the gospel, Majid has been an exception as he has not shied away from proclaiming the gospel.

A few days ago, however, Majid said despite being an evangelist, he hates waking up early to get ready for church service.



“I have never liked going to church. I am not a churchgoer because I hate waking up in the morning. Since I was young, my siblings teased me about it. [When] I was in church, I am like ‘mum I want to eat bread and egg’. It [the service] is too early and I never ever in my entire life enjoyed church, and I still don’t,” he said on Joy FM.



