The fact that I don't sing gospel doesn't make me a demon - KiDi reacts

Ghanaian musician, KiDi

Highlife musician KiDi, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, has asked Ghanaians to come to terms with the fact that people who do secular music are not demons.

According to him, trolls after his losing out on the Artiste of the Year award to UK-based Diana Hamilton at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards points to the fact that he cannot come against God.



Kidi who was speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM was shocked that people in 2021 have this backward mentality.



He said people should delete that perception, indicating that they are just working and making people happy through their music and that they’ve not killed anyone or done anything bad.

“I’ve congratulated Auntie Diana and all of that but I just want to say that people should put it at the back of their minds that the fact that I don’t do gospel music does not make me a demon or a devil because a lot of the posts I’ve seen from the Christians especially say how dare you go against God…”



“Ibi work a dey work I no kill person. We are making people happy through music. I keep saying this every time that most of [the] gospel musicians [are] hypocrites because yes you are Christian doesn’t make you more righteous than me. At funerals, after you play Adom and praise God you play say cheese and dance. But today you want to put me on the chopping board and paint me as a demon or devil is not right, it’s not cool and it’s not fair because we are doing this to make people happy whether gospel or secular.”