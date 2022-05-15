0
Menu
Entertainment

The 'fashion shutdown', extravaganza witnessed at the 2022 AMVCAs

Juliet, Nana Akua And Co.png Some Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities on the red carpet

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 AMVCAs held in Lagos, Abuja

Celebrities stun on AMVCA red carpet

AMVCA returns after Covid-19 break

Just like how it has been done in previous years, celebrities showed up and completely showed out at the 2022 edition of the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The AMVCAs which is usually organized to recognize outstanding performances in television, film, and comedy was witnessed by celebrities in Nigeria and globally.

After a two-year hiatus, the 8th edition of the AMVCAs made a huge comeback, featuring brilliant musical performances from Rema, Labaja, Yemi Alade, Dbanj, and the top 12 Nigerian Idols contestants.

But the most iconic event that climaxed the night were the ‘showstopping’ costumes that made its way onto the red carpet and the auditorium.

Celebrities and their designers outdid themselves by rocking mind-blowing costumes and stunning outfits that set tongues wagging.

Class, glamour and style were are its peak as some Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Akua Addo, Sika Osei, Mawuli Gavor and Juliet Ibrahim also stunned on the red carpet and made their country proud.

Watch the posts below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)



<
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Ghana warned to be vigilant as 8 soldiers die in terrorist attack in Togo
Watch how these Ga residents ‘punished’ a Nigerian thief
Captain Smart slams Ablakwa over GH¢20,000-car-boot saga
I lost money, relatives because of MenzGold – Stonebwoy
Arsenal boss makes Thomas Partey untouchable amidst transfer interest
‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tornado pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan