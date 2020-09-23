The fifth edition of Miss Galaxy Ghana pageantry set for October

Contestants for Miss Galaxy Ghana

Ghana’s premier environmental sanitation beauty pageant “Miss Galaxy Ghana” is set to take place on October 31, at the Knutsford University on 31st October 2020.

The beauty pageant themed “Beauty For A Beautiful Ghana” is a sanitation advocacy platform geared towards empowering young beautiful Ghanaian ladies to cease the power of beauty to become influential actors who take positive action towards the collective fight.



Nana Yaw Kwakye-Boadu, Chief Executive Officer of EduEnter Group Ghana, organizers of the pageant in an interview said that “the pageant encourages young Ghanaian ladies to become inspirational members of society, bettering the lives of others through various mentorship programmes, charity projects and fund-raising schemes in a bid to change the lives of the less privileged through advocacy and education.’’



He added that the pageant every year crowns an Environmental Sanitation Ambassador who champions the course of healthy living among Ghanaians in a nationwide campaign dubbed, “My Goal – Clean Ghana Now”.

Contestants of this year’s pageant would go through a series of competitions including a Modelling Challenge, Photoshoot Challenge, Social Media Challenge, Sanitation Quotes, Commercial Shoot Challenge, among others.



The eventually Queen of this year's Miss Galaxy Ghana contest would also embark on a fully paid trip to Dubai as part of the prize package.



Meanwhile, a cleanup exercise and health screening will be held on October 10 towards the grand finale.