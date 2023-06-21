The first child of most women does not belong to their husbands – Sally Mann

Entertainment pundit, Sally Mann

Entertainment pundit Sally Mann has asserted that the first child of most women does not belong to their husbands. This, she said, is based on statistics.

In an interview with Roselyn Felli on the Joy Prime morning show, she cited how the wife of Ghana’s ex-renowned footballer, Odartey Lamptey, lied for years about the true paternity of the children he thought to be his.



“Women are causing a lot of havoc in this society. Listen, plenty of women, their first kids are normally not for their husbands. This is based on statistics, and it is true. I can’t give it to you off the top of my head, but women are causing a lot of havoc in their relationships. Odartey Lamptey was one of them—a very clear one where three kids were not his kids,” she stated.



Her engagement with the host correlates with Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson’s revelation in her newly released book, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’, in which she disclosed that her mother has refused to reveal her biological father to her, and that has destroyed the beautiful relationship they once had.



Sally Mann shared during her interview that she believes there is a reason God decided to let a man and a woman bear children; therefore, women should always be truthful to their children and give them a reason for their father’s absence in their lives if that happens.



“It’s high time women stop hiding behind ‘we’re the weaker vessel’ to destroy the lives of these kids. If you were raped, you owe it to your child. If the person didn’t accept the responsibility for your pregnancy, you owe it to your child to let them know this is what happened. You can never prevent a child from seeing their father. It is wrong on any level because the reason God gave the man and the woman to come together to just consummate and bring forth these kids was for a reason. The protection of a man is very important in a child’s life. So, women please stop lying to kids,” she lamented.

