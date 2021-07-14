'The first song I recorded was a reggae song' - Sefa reveals

Songstress, Sefa

Ghanaian female singer and Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa, has disclosed that the first song she ever recorded in a studio was a reggae song.

She, however, notes that she is not too proud of the song she recorded as she believes it was not her very best.



Speaking to Y97.9FM’s Nana Quasi-Wusu on the Dryve of Your Lyfe show, she shared: “The first song I recorded was a reggae song. That was my early stages. I had never been in a studio. I wasn’t really confident about the song because I didn’t believe in myself”.



She added that even though she did not do a great job in her first attempt at music, she never gave up.



According to her, her persistence led to her being discovered by Black Avenue Muzik CEO, D-Black.

Describing her first encounter with Dblack, she stated, “My first encounter with D-Black was amazing. Before I met him, I had already known that he was so much of a business person and he was interested in talents but I didn’t know he was that big so when I met him, I was nervous.”



Sefa has over the years grown in the music industry moving from a cover artiste to performing her own songs. In 2020, she released her debut album dubbed ‘Growth’ which has 12 songs on it.



At the moment, Sefa’s song ‘E Choke’ which features Mr. Drew is receiving massive airplay.