The five love languages - How your partner wants to be loved

Love Photo credit: Ylanite Koppens

Bet you've heard people talk about the famous love language and how important it is to demonstrate at least one of it to your partner.

We cannot overemphasize the need to know how your boyfriend, girlfriend, wife or husband wants to be loved. So many individuals are doing it wrong, which can eventually lead to a breakup or divorce.



For persons who do not have a clue about the love languages, be sure to find out what works for your beloved after the read and also let them know what makes you feel appreciated.



1. Physical Touch



For starters, physical touch isn't all about sex, however, it is good to note that individuals with this love language prioritize the act of lovemaking.



They are also moved by public displays of affection, from holding hands, hugging, random kissing and all that little cuddling.



2. Words of Affirmation

If you love him say it, don't be a "hard" girl. Give him that assurance every single day and they will go about their activities feeling loved and cherished.



For that person whose primary love language is words of affirmation, you can not live your life thinking they already know how you feel about them. You've got to confess it.



Also, appreciate the little things they do and commend them for their little progress and achievement. If your wife dedicates her time to taking care of the children, do well to praise her for the effort and sleepless nights.



3. Quality Time



Your wife or girlfriend will prefer to spend time with you alone in a room instead of that dinner or movie date. They love to feel your presence most of the time. Invest some time in that relationship!



Do well to grace occasions that matter to them and if you can, don't miss their birthdays and make them memorable in your little way.

Less you forget, such people do not take lightly divided attention. You better put that phone aside when you're together.



In such a relationship, you can hang out with friends and family but don't always pick them over persons whose primary love language is quality time.



On that note, when are you gonna start planning that weekend getaway or beacation?







4. Receiving Gifts



Love they say doesn't cost a thing but don't forget to spoil your partner when you can. It doesn't have to be a designer bag or a luxurious dinner date, once you are making sacrifices they translate it to being loved.

A free tip is sending flowers to that lovi-dovi girlfriend who cannot simply get over you. If you love them, you've got to send gifts their way.



In most instances, the focus isn't on how expensive the item is but the intention behind it.



5. Acts of Service



Most women pay attention to men who offer support in the kitchen or help with taking care of the children, right from changing diapers or picking them up after school.



For them, it is the little things that matter.



You are going to break the heart of that man or woman whose primary love language is acts of service when you seem not to be involved in things that matter to them by offering support.

It is good to note that some people have all five as their love languages and you've got to keep up with that.



