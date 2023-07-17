The girls ‘come and go’ because of ‘gearbox’ description – King Promise lookalike cries

King Promise's lookalike Richard

Unlike Kuami Eugene’s lookalike Stephen who has leveraged the lookalike craze for sexual relations, King Promise's lookalike Richard has a contrasting narrative due to how he has been slammed by a section of the public, he has said.

In their interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, Richard said he has not been fortunate because people have likened his jaw to a gearbox.



According to him, the women who would have wanted to be in a relationship with him come around but eventually leave because of the gearbox description.



“The women leave me because people say my jaw looks like a gearbox,” said Richard. “People have insulted me and nobody wants to be with someone who has been tagged with ‘gear box’. That has been my worry. I’ll also benefit once the tag is no more.”



For Stephen, aside from enjoying the buzz, he has among others, had sexual benefits from being Kuami Eugene’s lookalike.



“The ladies have been pestering me,” said Stephen. “They think I’m Kuami Eugene. They pester me a lot. Some even buy things like shoes and apparel for me in their bid to win my heart.”



“I’ve not been sleeping with people,” he said as he paused and burst into laughter, causing hilarity among his peers. “I’ve not been sleeping around; maybe there’s been sexual intercourse. It’s different from promiscuity; I’ve not been sleeping with many people.”

Meanwhile, Richard has said despite the backlash following their decision to thrive over their striking resemblance to some celebrities, the 4Kings will not back out.



“In 2018 after completing school, I had no specific job and I was into music. I didn’t want to stress myself with any other job because I was not cut out for any such job. So I needed to take someone as my mentor and I decided to go for King Promise as my mentor.



“Being a lookalike is what brought me from Koforidua to Accra, I took it as a job and pursued it. I used to travel to parts of the country to recruit other lookalikes to merge with,” he said.



The group is made up of four men who boast of being the lookalikes of musicians Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Medikal and Mr Drew.



These individuals have gained attention and recognition, garnering thousands of followers and admirers. They began sharing content featuring themselves dressed and styled similarly to the musicians they resembled, often lip-syncing or mimicking their favourite artistes' performances.



This newfound popularity brought them into the spotlight, leading to collaborations with brands, appearances at events, and even performances at certain venues.

The four men have been criticized by a section of the public for imitating celebrities they have a striking resemblance with, with some suggesting that it could lead to impersonation.



Others have, however, hailed the quartet and asked critics to cut them some slack arguing they have done nothing wrong by entertaining the public. They argued that until the quartet or any lookalike impersonates, criticisms against their actions are farfetched.







BB