The glamorous wedding that brought some of Ghana’s rich families under one roof

The wedding that drew the crème de la crème of society

The wedding of Manuel Sawyerr and Natasha-Rosalind was a glamorous event that brought together some of Ghana's most influential and affluent families.

Held in a luxurious venue in the heart of Accra, the wedding was a celebration of love and unity, showcasing the couple's commitment to each other and their families.



The bride, Natasha-Rosalind, looked stunning in a bespoke white gown, which was adorned with intricate beadwork and lace detailing.



The groom, Manuel Sawyerr, was dapper in a custom-made suit, which perfectly complemented his bride's elegant attire.



As the ceremony got underway, the couple exchanged heartfelt vows, pledging their love and devotion to each other.



Family and friends looked on with tears of joy, as the couple sealed their union with a kiss, officially becoming husband and wife.



The reception was a lavish affair, with guests enjoying a sumptuous feast and a night of entertainment.



The decor was breathtaking, with exquisite floral arrangements and elegant lighting creating a romantic ambience.

The wedding was attended by some of Ghana's most prominent families, including business moguls, politicians, and high-ranking officials.



Among the guests were some top executives from leading companies, as well as ambassadors from around the world.















































ADA/OGB