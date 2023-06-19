The grand scheme, ‘coup’, that took Yvonne Nelson, Agya Koo off screens

Ghanaian showbiz personalities, Yvonne Nelson and Agya Koo

Midway through the conversation on the United Showbiz, issues regarding how some Ghanaian movie producers ‘jeopardized’ and halted the career of some actors popped up.

It emerged that a couple of years ago, a series of meetings were held, where the once flourishing career of the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Agya Koo, and others were squashed for some reason.



This was after Big Akwes disclosed how Agya Koo’s building project was put on hold for years because he couldn’t afford to fund it after he was blacklisted by the producers.



“They had a meeting. Ola sitting here is part of them. They took him off the screens and because of that, he wasn’t able to complete the project in 2016. So Agya Koo’s mansion wasn’t completed with proceeds from acting. Acting helped him establish the foundation, but he finished the project with NPP money,” he fumed.



Ola Michaels, one of the members of FIPAG, the organization of film producers, responsible for the act, confirmed Big Akwes’ claims while stating reasons for taking the actors off screens.



In Yvonne Nelson’s case, he established that she had a bad attitude on set, adding that ‘dropping her’ was simply to teach her a lesson.

“Her conduct on set was bad. I didn’t like her attitude on set. She does what she likes, she comes on set whenever she likes among other things. It’s been long so I don’t remember,” Ola Michael confirmed.



Touching on Agya Koo’s part, Ola said, the Kumawood actor at that time proliferated the screens, hence the decision to take him off was to put an end to the monopoly and pave the way for new actors.



“He was taking over the whole of Ghana. Why? So, the idea was to groom other actors to replace him. The idea was to bring others on board so they can also shine. We wanted to push others so that it won’t be just about one person.



“What if he gets tired or something happens and he cannot work? Then it means the industry will collapse. What wrong did we do? Isn’t that what helped LilWin? Isn’t that what helped Akrobeto? We started giving all these people lead characters,” Ola stressed.



