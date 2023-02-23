‘The height of disrespect!' – Fashion critic blasts Wendy Shay over ‘tacky outfit’

Popular fashion critic, Charlie Dior, is the latest to lambast Wendy Shay over an outfit she wore to Ayisha Modi’s coronation.

Earlier, Wendy Shay was spotted performing in front of guests in an outfit that many described as an eyesore.



Wendy was captured in a green two-pieced flammable printed dress, with a pair of black platforms.



The outfit comprises a loose long-sleeved top and a pair of shorts that exposed her thighs and legs.



This particular look has since been described as ‘cheap and tacky’ by scores of netizens, after spotting a couple of viral videos from the event.



However, Charlie Dior, who also chanced on Wendy Shay’s outfit seems disgusted by it.

Critiquing the outfit on her YouTube Channel, Dior slammed the singer for dressing inappropriately to perform before chiefs and elders.



“She was spotted in this look, performing at the coronation of Ayisha Modi. When I first saw this look, I asked myself if Wendy Shay is a wrestler now. This look reminds me of a wrestler’s outfit. The disrespect of it all is that you have kings and queens seated and you show up like this? The disrespect of the culture! The disrespect of the elders! You wear this and were caught twerking in front of elders. A simple white dress could have gotten the dress done.



"Take your fashion seriously period. As a recording artist, take it seriously because it’s all part of the brand. Stop this! If someone invited you to an event and you don’t have anything good to wear, what did you go there for? This is very confusing to me. I hate the print. As you can see, the print on her shorts directs us to her private parts. It's not good at all, very horrible.”



Wendy shay was one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who was seen at Ayisha Modi’s coronation as ‘Sowutuom no fee Manye’ (Sowutuom queen mother).



