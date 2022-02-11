The insults got to me when I released my first song – Emelia Brobbey recounts

Emelia Brobbey

Ghanaian actress turned musician, Emelia Brobbey says the insults from Ghanaians got to her when she released her first song, ‘Fameko’.

The insults, she said almost discouraged her from doing music since that was her first attempt.



However, she said a few loved ones, including the legendary Highlife Musician, Daddy Lumba commended her for her attempt and encouraged her to push forward.



Despite the trolling from her critics, Emelia Brobbey said she is not quitting music because she is passionate about it.



She said this in an interview on Atinka 104.7 Fm with Roman Fada on the Atinka Drive show.



Although she was criticised, Emelia Brobbey kept pushing and already, she has five songs, including ‘Makoma’ featuring Kuame Eugene which she confirmed was doing very well.

After releasing ‘Makoma’, Emelia said most of those who laughed at her were the same people that commended her and encouraged her.



She said ‘Makoma’ was good and had positive response, adding that Kuame Eugene wrote the track and she did some touches on it.



Emelia Brobbey said she believes Kuame did not want people to discourage her and so decided to do something with her and then the release of Makoma.



Meanwhile, she said she feels so good because the response has been positive.



She said her recent track, ‘Emeilia’ was done a year ago, explaining that she went to see Nana Ampadu about it before doing it.

Unfortunately, she said at the time the song was released, Nana Ampadu had passed on.



She admitted that not everyone will support what you do, underscoring the need to focus on those who want it and keep doing it for them.



“I am happy because all those who insulted me are those complimenting me,” she added.



All her songs, she said are on all music platforms, urging all to visit her social media platforms and get interactive over there.