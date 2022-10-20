6
The insults under the president’s posts on social media are not cool - Nana Aba

Nana Aba Anamoah Dh.png Nana Aba expresses disappointment in Ghanaians

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has expressed that she isn't happy with how some Ghanaians are impertinent of the president under his social media posts.

Expressing her thoughts in a Twitter post she shared on October 20, 2022, she noted that their actions were unacceptable.

“On a serious note, the insults under the President’s posts on social media are not cool,” she said.

Her comment comes after the president shared images of his trip to the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, to cut the sod for the commencement of construction of a 4-tier interchange at Suame.

Akufo-Addo noted that his visit was in fulfilment of a pledge he made during his tour of the Ashanti Region last year.

Some aggrieved social media users unleashed insults on the president over what they say is his nonchalant posture towards the economic hardship in the country.

Many of them are asking him to resign and stop cutting sods for projects that will never see the light of day.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
