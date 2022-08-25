The ladies 'haunting' Akufo-Addo

A collage of some ladies haunting Akufo-Addo

Since the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was sworn into office, the expectation many Ghanaians had of him has dwindled as the state of the economy keeps deteriorating.

The many promises he made before going to the Flagstaff House according to his critics, are yet to become reality, as all they are currently experiencing is serious hardship.



Many of those who have become critical of the President some female celebrities, both in the entertainment and media industry.



These celebrities, through their social media posts and interviews, expressed their disappointment in President Akufo-Addo, who hitherto was described as a 'no-nonsense man'.



GhanaWeb in this report, have together some posts by these celebrities expressing their disappointments in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.







Yvonne Nelson



Yvonne Nelson after she carried out the ‘dumsor’ demonstration was tagged a member of the NPP until recently she made some clarifications about being neutral but only hammers where necessary.



In some recent posts, the filmmaker went on a ranting spree to lament the rising cost of living in the country and the government’s seeming unperturbed posture to change the narrative.



In a series of tweets, she condemned the government for what she described as a failure on its part to deliver on the juicy promises made to Ghanaians during the campaign period.



According to her, the governing New Patriotic Party and President Akufo-Addo, have deceived Ghanaians with promises.

The rising cost of living under President Akufo-Addo's watch, Yvonne Nelson says shows that the managers of the economy do not care about the plight of Ghanaians.





I bought gas yesterday for 210ghc , this is where we are #poorleadership — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 18, 2022

Accountability is owning what you say you are going to do….as we all can see Mr President…..you just told us ANANSESEM by the fireside. @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

We are fedUP with this hardship….very obvious this government has gotten all it wanted and is ignoring the people (Ghanaians) @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

One thing about this government ……they don’t care….. but, they care about Power and the prestige that comes with it. we will start making y’all care. @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

Your campaign promises …… all ANANSESEM @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

Deceiving us? My Generation? We won’t sit and watch you guys play with our future and that of our kids. Ghanaians deserve better. @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 22, 2022

Another actress, Lydia Forson , has also been on the neck of the President for something.

In some posts shared by Ms. Forson, she had expressed her disappointment in the government over its decision to engage the IMF for a possible bailout.



She indicated that the ruling party should be apologising to Ghanaians for their failed promises, especially condemning John Dramani Mahama for resorting to IMF due to what they described as 'economic mismanagement.’



But politics nti, they will continue to play the blame game…

You don’t get to make promises, then get angry/frustrated when people hold you to them.



You told Ghanaians you had the men!



If you didn’t want us to give Mahama a pass over Ebola, why should you over COVID?



Why shouldn’t we hold you to the same standard ? — miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 1, 2022

— miss forson (@lydiaforson) July 1, 2022 Seasoned media personality, Bridget Otoo on June 29, 2022, questioned the rationale behind the decision to prevent pressure group, Arise Ghana from carrying out its demonstration to protest against the high cost of living.

According to the outspoken journalist, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no moral right to prevent citizens from protesting even at the Jubilee House.



She recounted how the NPP in opposition were allowed to stage demonstrations at the Flagstaff House and its environment.



Her tweet read, “when the NPP went on the Wongbo Demo they were allowed to go all the way, there was the occupy flagstaff house with no issues, Dumsor must stop etc... What exactly is @NAkufoAddo afraid of? Why is he not allowing citizens to use the very routes he used as an opposition leader?”





When the Npp went on the Wongbo Demo they were allowed to go all the way, there was the occupy flagstaff house with no issues, Dumsor must stop etc... What exactly is @NAkufoAddo afraid of? Why is he not allowing citizens to use the very routes he used as an opposition leader ? — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) June 28, 2022

Ghana Beyond Aid ❤️ — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 1, 2022

Ace Ghanaian journalist and General Manager for GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, poked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over its decision to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.Her post rides on the back of the 2016 general elections in Ghana, where president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his team, when contesting for power, promised citizens to actualize a 'Ghana beyond aid' agenda.





Serwaa Amihere



Serwaa Amihere, has also called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to show some respect to the people of Ghana.



Her call comes amidst an online movement led by Joshua Boye-Doe popularly known as Kalyjay calling on the government to fix the country.



For Serwaa Amihere, it is disrespectful on the part of the government and its supporters to tell Ghanaians to fix themselves amidst the hardships going on in the country.





It is insulting to tell citizens demanding action against increasing hardships to “Fix themselves”. Show Ghanaians some respect and resolve the problems causing the unbearable hardships and stop adding insult to injury. — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) May 4, 2021

Last on the list is Radio and Television personality, Afia Pokuaa, popularly called Vim Lady, who insisted that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) can never 'break the eight'.She stated that “with the breaking the eight, after my analysis with Prof., you will understand that NPP can’t break the eight. With the records available, there are all indications that they can’t break the eight unless there’s some form of magic that changes things along the way. They can’t break the eight.”