The last red carpet event Burna Boy and ex-lover Stefflon Don attended together

Burna Boyand former girlfriend, Stefflon Don

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don had a beautiful relationship back in 2019 that witnessed the Nigerian artist getting all the love and support from his sweetheart British rapper.

Before everything went sour back in 2021, Stefflon made a public appearance with Burna at the 2019 BET Awards held in Los Angeles, California.



On the night, the singer Afrobeats and reggae-dancehall musician won big when he emerged winner of the “Best International Act” category. Burna Boy's plaque was picked up her his mother Bose Ogulu on his behalf.



The lovebirds made headlines for their lovi-dovi moments on the red carpet and also for Stefflon's choice of wardrobe at the international awards ceremony.



The rapper graced the event in a long slit gown that gave away skin. The couple were wrapped in each other's arms in photos from the awards.



During their days of being together, the female rapper gained several fans from Nigeria with many taking to her Instagram page to shower her with praise in every single post made.

Check out the photos below:

















OPD/BB