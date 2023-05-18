‘The late Kwadwo Akwaboah was our brother and friend’ – Tagoe Sisters

Ghanaian gospel singers, Tagoe Sisters, have reacted to the death of highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah (Akwaboah Snr).

Ghanaians were hit with the news of the veteran musician’s demise on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.



His son, Akwaboah Jnr, shared the sad news via social media amidst tons of condolences from stakeholders in the showbiz industry.



However, in an exclusive interview with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar, Tagoe Sisters, have recalled some fond memories of the late highlife singer.



Eulogizing the late Kwadwo Akwaboah, they described him as a brother and a friend.



The gospel singers also disclosed that the late veteran singer’s father was also like a father to them.

“Oh Akwaboah…his father was our dad. In those days, his father was part of the elders of MUSIGA. When my mother died, his father came all the way to Dunkwa-On-Offin. He has been a brother and a friend to us. When we heard the news, we were so sad,” they said.



Kwadwo Akwaboah is well known for his popular song “Awerekyekyere” which he recently remade with his son, Akwaboah Jnr.



Watch the video below:







