The law will allow a couple to divorce if they’ve not had sex for years – Lawyer

Court divorce. File photo

Private legal practitioner Frederick Asamoah has revealed that the law will allow a couple to divorce if they’ve not had sex for years.

According to Mr Asamoah, one major ground that separate couples is when the parties after reasonable conduct can not resolve their differences or better still the marriage has come to an end and nothing can be done about it.



Speaking in an interview on “My Lawyer My Counselor” show hosted by Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on TVXYZ he said:

“There are five or four major things that bring down marriages one adultery if it’s established, two unreasonable behaviour, three when the husband and wife haven’t lived for continued two years, desertion that is when one of the couples travel for five years without seeing his wife or her husband.”