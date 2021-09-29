The legends need more than tributes - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo to Nana Addo

Entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has raised some concerns about the legends in the music industry.

The fearless entertainment critic in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net questioned how the legacies of these legends will be preserved after they have passed.



Arnold’s post was on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s tribute to the late Nana Ampadu.



He stated that they need more than just words.



Arnold wrote: “TRIBUTE NOT ENOUGH! Tribute well appreciated but candidly, we need more. The likes of Nana Ampadu, Paapa Yankson, Jewel Ackah, Mr. A.A. A, Mac Tontoh and a deluge of other fallen heroes need more.

“The likes of Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor, Daddy Lumba and a plethora of others who have contributed more than half of their lifetime to the craft need more.



Where is that edifice, that exhibition center, that museum that houses, extols and celebrates their works. How are their legacies being preserved and projected? How are their memories being solidified? They need more! We need more than words!”



