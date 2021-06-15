The likes of KiDi and King Promise give hope to my type of music - Prince TY

UK-based Ghanaian musician Prince TY

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Prince TY has revealed that events in recent times show that Ghanaians have a taste for contemporary styles of music.

“Some years back, most Ghanaians would say my music sounds too foreign. But now thanks to the likes of KiDi, Cina Soul, King Promise, and others, we see that Ghanaians indeed love such songs. My latest single, ‘Like it’ is a perfect example of how to infuse urban elements of R&B with African rhythms,” comments Prince.



Prince TY released ‘Like It’ on his birthday, July 15 alongside an acoustic version.



The young man sang in church, sang with family and friends and even though he enjoyed it, he remained unaware of his God-given talent and potential. People in the industry have always surrounded Prince TY; many of his friends and family, such as JB Scofield are artists and musicians. Still, it never crossed his mind that he himself was destined to be an artist. In fact, his very first single was created by ‘accident’. 1 am in the studio with his cousin, his natural ear for music became apparent.



He heard an instrumental and adventitiously jumped on the mic and started singing. That very same song ‘B.A.D’ then went on to receive over 300,000 streams on Spotify and over 50,000 views on YouTube. That was the birth of Prince TY. Only a few months after the release of B.A.D, the new virtuoso opened up for the international, multi-award-winning artist Davido At Leicester’s famous arena (Athena).

Just months after discovering his natural talent, Prince TY performed in front of thousands. He has shared the stage with the likes of SK, Sona, Big Tobz and B young, which is a great accomplishment for a brand new artist. The artist released a second collaboration in late 2018 where we see the smooth alchemies that Prince TY showcases in an effortlessly natural way.



Prince TY has a distinguishable voice, his sound is effortlessly smooth with a jump of afrobeats, and afro swing. The young artist shows a variety of RnB vocals on top of multi-layered beats that incorporate ‘light and trickling piano melodies’.



His music has a ‘raw and textured soundscape. Inspiration from the likes of Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Lotto Boyz, Yxng Bane, August Alsina, Wiz kid and Ed Sheeran. The artist has been gifted with the full package great future ahead of him, he has everything to be known internationally for not only for being a great performer but also producing great music, touring the world and having the best team around him.