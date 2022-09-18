0
Menu
Entertainment

The moment Prophet Kumchacha attempted to beat Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Kumchacha Sg6.png Prophet Kumchacha

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The September 17 edition of the United Showbiz Show, hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, was drama-filled and characterized by near-violence.

The entertainment review talk show featured Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Kwame A-Plus, Bulldog, Prophet Kumchacha, Big Akwes, and Amanda Jissih as guests.

Everything was almost smooth until popular televangelist, Prophet Kumchacha, attempted to attack entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, on the show.

While expressing his opinion on Prophet Kumchacha’s decision to contest for the presidential seat of Ghana in the 2024 general elections, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo expressed his admiration for the clergyman’s courage and vision to contest for the presidency.

This statement by the entertainment pundit was warmly welcomed by the Prophet, who moved to give Asamoah-Baidoo a handshake for his encouraging words.

However, before he could do that, the controversial pundit quickly added that Ghanaians wouldn’t vote for him should he contest.

This remark by Asamoah-Baidoo got the prophet angry, as he was heard threatening to beat and deal with Arnold mercilessly.

He said, “You have to be careful with your uncouth statements else I will deal with you mercilessly. If you don’t take care, you will see what I would do to you.”

The host, Nana Ama McBrown, quickly intervened to prevent the issue from escalating.

Aside from the attack from Prophet Kumchacha, actor Big Akwes also threatened to smash a bottle on the head of Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo for constantly disrespecting him in media interviews.

EAN/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo