The moment Prophet Kumchacha attempted to beat Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

The September 17 edition of the United Showbiz Show, hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, was drama-filled and characterized by near-violence.

The entertainment review talk show featured Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Kwame A-Plus, Bulldog, Prophet Kumchacha, Big Akwes, and Amanda Jissih as guests.



Everything was almost smooth until popular televangelist, Prophet Kumchacha, attempted to attack entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, on the show.



While expressing his opinion on Prophet Kumchacha’s decision to contest for the presidential seat of Ghana in the 2024 general elections, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo expressed his admiration for the clergyman’s courage and vision to contest for the presidency.



This statement by the entertainment pundit was warmly welcomed by the Prophet, who moved to give Asamoah-Baidoo a handshake for his encouraging words.



However, before he could do that, the controversial pundit quickly added that Ghanaians wouldn’t vote for him should he contest.

This remark by Asamoah-Baidoo got the prophet angry, as he was heard threatening to beat and deal with Arnold mercilessly.



He said, “You have to be careful with your uncouth statements else I will deal with you mercilessly. If you don’t take care, you will see what I would do to you.”



The host, Nana Ama McBrown, quickly intervened to prevent the issue from escalating.



Aside from the attack from Prophet Kumchacha, actor Big Akwes also threatened to smash a bottle on the head of Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo for constantly disrespecting him in media interviews.



