The money I used to promote my first album can build a house – Alice McKenzie

Alice Mckenzie Red Alice McKenzie, UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician

Mon, 16 May 2022

UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Alice McKenzie has disclosed that the money she used to promote her first album in Ghana can build a house.

Speaking to Ghanaian Blogger Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah in the United Kingdom, the musician said when she was releasing their first album she did not really understand the system.

According to her, she did not budget well for activities around the media because she lacked an understanding of how things work in the Ghanaian media space.

She added that even though she will not like to state the amount of money used in promoting her first album, she can say with confidence that it can build a house in Ghana.

“There are so many mistakes I did with the first album that I won’t do again as far as promoting the album is concerned.”

As to what is new with her career, she said that she is working on her second album and at the same time planning a show dubbed “Altar praise with Alice Mckenzie” that will bring gospel musicians across Africa to the United Kingdom and is expected to be held every September.

Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
