The more relaxed you are, the better you are at everything - Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid is of the view that the more relaxed a person is, the better they get at everything.

He took to his social media page to share his thoughts.



Wizkid also stated that the better a person is with his loved ones, the better a person gets with his enemies.



Wizkid who has been a major success in the music industry shared some of his secrets with his fans on how he gets by and continues to be relevant in the entertainment industry.

He revealed the secret formula to be used when looking to become better at everything one does and it is not unconnected to his modern style of making music.



He wrote, "The more relaxed you are, the better you are at everything; the better you are with your loved ones, the better you are with your enemies, the better you are at your job, the better you are with yourself."