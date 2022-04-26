The more we open Ghana's entertainment industry, the more the world will see us - Silverfox boss

Big Slim is the owner of Silverfox, the biggest nightclub in Ghana

Ghana could just be the next entertainment destination for the world if the sector is opened to more investments. That’s the assertion of Big Slim, an entertainment investor and the owner of Silverfox, a luxury adult entertainment club.



According to him, taking businesses around countries in Africa has brought him to the realization that Accra, and for that matter, Ghana, can be in the league of countries noted for their world-sought-after clouts as entertainment destinations.



This, Big Slim believes, starts with tapping into the mindsets of places like Miami, New York, and Las Vegas, which are global destinations known primarily for giving out some of the best entertainments.

“With our type of business, the more we open the entertainment sector in Ghana, the more the world will also see Ghana. Because, if you think about it, why do we go to New York City? For the entertainment. Why do we go to Miami? For entertainment. Why do we go to Las Vegas? For entertainment. Why do people go to Lagos-Nigeria? Mainly for the entertainment so I want the same thought process to be of Accra as well. I want to go to Accra because of the entertainment, the beaches, and the tourism. So, we’re here to do our part,” he stated in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Big Slim, who is an American-Nigerian, also wants to add up to the growing real estate industry in Accra, stating that Ghana offers a peaceful and secure environment for this kind of investment.



“In 2023, we want to be in Abidjan. Eventually, we also want to get into the real estate business preferably in Ghana and in Nigeria. I love Ghana, I think it’s peaceful, it’s secure, and you pretty much have 24-hour light, so, there are a lot of advantages to doing business here in Ghana and the spending capacity is here. I’m shuffling between here and Nigeria and I’ve seen firsthand what the possibilities are and Ghana is strong and still emerging," he added.



He also describes himself as fun-loving and it is this love for entertainment that has gotten him to tow this line of investment.



Big Slim also owns the biggest nightclub in Nigeria, the Silverfox, which is known as the biggest and most successful nightlife hub in Africa.

Silver Fox has proven itself as a platinum destination for club life and nightlife in the past years.







