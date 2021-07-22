The more you insult my wife, the more money she makes – Xandy Kamel’s husband

•Xandy Kamel’s husband has disclosed that his wife makes a lot of money from social media

• According to him, insults and social media trolls open more business doors for his wife



•Xandy Karmel has been indicted in several scandals on social media lately



Husband of popular Ghanaian television presenter, Xandy Karmel, has hit back at individuals fond of criticizing his wife, especially on social media.



According to Nana Kwaku Mensah, the more insults his wife receives the more it reflects on her bank account.



In an interview with Nkonkonsah.com, he said that the only people who should be concerned about Xandy Kamel’s conduct are her family members and since they understand her craft, that is all that matters.

“I won’t say it is difficult getting married to someone like Xandy Kamel because we all have our lifestyles. When you draw closer to her you will notice the sort of person she is.



"I understand the showbiz game so whatever path she chooses on social media, I accept it. The most important thing is that her family accepts it. That is all that matters. We all know that Xandy makes most of her money from social media so the more you insult her, the more money she makes."



Asked whether he has cheated on his wife ever since they got married, the Angel FM sports presenter said:



“She has access to my social media account so she reads all my private messages. She knows I don’t chase after women on social media, I make sure I meet them in person.”



It can be recalled that Xandy Kamel was recently sued by popular actress, Salma Mumin for defamation.

Xandy was slapped with a 1 million cedis lawsuit for alleging that Salma is an international prostitute who deals with older men.



