The movie industry needs invesators - Gloria Sarfo

Ghana’s film industry, dubbed Ghallywood, has long kept viewers entertained with tales of romance and riches, but according to Ghanaian actress and Tv personality, the movie industry will get better if it gets proper investors.

According to the adorable actress, business owners should consider investing in the movie industry because it is lucrative.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9Fm, she stressed the Nigerian movie industry is making waves across the globe because of adequate investment.



“A lot of people are ready to work for the betterment of the movie industry but the problem is investors” she said.



The Ghanaian movie industry according to some critics lacks proper policies to regulate the industry but Gloria Sarfo wants more investors in the industry.

She however urged stakeholders to come together to help revamp the movie industry.



Watch video below:



