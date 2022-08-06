The mysterious illness that shot down the thriving career of music duo, Antwi ne Antwi

Antwi Ne Antwi

David Kwasi Ofori Antwi, half of the one-time domineering Ghanaian highlife group, Antwi ne Antwi, has opened up about the sudden fall of the music group.

In an exclusive interview with Kofi Adoma, the singer explained that their woes began when he got a mysterious stomach illness briefly after the funeral of their late father.



According to him, the disease became very active and painful whenever the music group landed a music gig or business deal.



"Somewhere 2005, I had returned from playing a show in Belgium. I lost my father at the tail end of 2005. The funeral was held in January 2006, and immediately after that, I fell seriously sick. Before my father died, he was in a coma for a while. A prophetess advised me not to eat or drink water at the funeral of my father or else I would die. Then this strange sickness happened after the last day of the funeral. I started vomiting and passing stool, so I called for Kofi to come get me. He took me to Holy Trinity Hospital. I was discharged after 3 days. It continued like that for 2 years," he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that, as a result of his inability to perform, the group spent all of its savings looking for a cure for him and they also lost all endorsement and advertisement deals.

He explained, "I was admitted every week at the hospital. I had to sell every property of mine to raise money. I was scheduled for surgery in 2008. We were on set shooting an advert for Coca-Cola. I fell down immediately after I drank the coke. Now it became spiritual sickness, it only resurfaced anytime, we had a show to play. Just at the mention of Antwi Ne Antwi on stage, it rears its head. We missed all the shows from 2006 because of sickness. Sometimes it came up when I was dressing for the show."



The popular showbiz group, which was made up of blood brothers, David Kwasi Ofori Antwi and Michael Kofi Antwi, had so many hit songs to their credit, including songs like Sekina, Congo Soldja, and Aku Sika.



