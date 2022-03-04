The name 'hiplife' existed before Reggie Rockstone came - Hiplife Veteran

Zagidi Bogidi and Reggie Rockstone

Source: SVTV Africa

Veteran hiplife artiste, Dominic Akorsah, known professionally as Zagidi Bogidi, has stated that Reggie Rockstone’s title as the grandpapa of hiplife is undeserving because hiplife existed before he came to Ghana.

In an exclusive interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Zagidi indicated that there were hiplife greats in the industry before the ‘makaa maka’ hitmaker came. According to him, the name already existed, but it was not popular.



“He is not the one who brought hiplife. When he came, he was just a dancer, then he went back and joined a group. All he did was wave the flag."



"When Reggie came, we were doing twi rap, and the name was there, but underground. What we did back then was rap in twi on a hip-hop beat. So the story about his father giving him the idea for hiplife is unclear,” he said.



The ‘R n L’ hitmaker added that the name existed among the hip lifers and the core fans, however, Reggie only made it prominent.

“The fans knew about it. When he joined Eddy Blay on TV, we were already popular. I was present at every show Reggie played in Ghana. He was not popular at the time,” Zagidi added.



Zagidi Bogidi is now a citizen of Italy.



Kindly watch the full interview below



