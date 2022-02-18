The new NDC will complete unfinished projects by NPP - Dumelo

Dumelo hopeful of the NDC winning power in 2024
Ghanaian politician and actor, John Dumelo, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has affirmed that his party will complete all unfinished projects undertaken by NPP when voted back to power.
Dumelo, who stood on the ticket of NDC to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat in 2020, has hinted at his party's readiness to continue developmental projects by the NPP.
In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on February 18, he argued that "the NDC has a track record of finishing projects started by previous governments."
In response to a Twitter handler @Cillars, who called out the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration for abandoning projects by the NPP when they took over office, Mr Dumelo wrote that the 'new NDC' will ensure that the right thing is done by securing the public purse.
He wrote: "Lol doesn't mean your government won't abandon unfinished projects by the NPP... It is what it is John cox this government did same to the NDC and on and on like a recycle."
John Dumelo replied: "Oh no. The new NDC will complete unfinished infrastructural projects started by the NPP, we no Dey like them. We can’t start new projects when old ones are left to rot."
Broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere also quizzed what John meant by a 'new NDC'.
She tweeted: "Which one is the new NDC? And which is the old NDC."
The young politician in a retweet wrote: "We have learnt from our mistakes….that’s the New NDC."
President Mahama built UGMC, Bolga hospital, Bank Of Ghana hosp, Maritime hospital, Shai Osu Doku district hosp,Upper East regional hospital, Kumawu district Hosp and the list goes on, all these under just 4 years. We are in the 6th year of the Npp…. https://t.co/C50kQTg8Im— MrDumelo (@johndumelo) February 17, 2022
Oh how https://t.co/xgVT1jFhvP— MrDumelo (@johndumelo) February 17, 2022
