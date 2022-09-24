0
The new crop of filmmakers killed the industry – David Dontoh

Chairperson of the National Films Authority Mr. David Kwame Dontoh has blamed emerging filmmakers in the country for the collapse of the movie industry which some years back was the backbone of the country.

According to David Dontoh, these new movie producers got the opportunity to infiltrate the industry because filmmaking itself at a point became easy

“When we were transitioning from celluloid film to video film… video film is a lot cheaper, a lot faster easier and virtually anyone can manipulate the camera”, he revealed

The veteran actor is of the view that these new film producers used a lazy approach in making films by ignoring writing quality scripts and casting qualified people in their movies.

“When video technology came into the system, people found it easy to use it to make money for themselves”, David Dontoh said on E-TV in a studio discussion monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

