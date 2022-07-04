The new photo of Lord Kenya giving hope to internet users

Lord Kenya

A viral photo of former Ghanaian rap heavyweight Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo Kenya popularly known as Lord Kenya is serving as a source of inspiration to internet users that everybody can be transformed for the good.

Years ago, Lord Kenya made it public his decision to quit secular msuci for the gospel. After years of winning souls, the musician, in 2018, made it known that he had been called to the service of God as a pastor.



According to him, God had revealed Himself to him in a dream and had promised him that, in his fifth year as a born-again Christian, he would rise to become head of a church known as Jesus Power Church.



“I have been a born-again Christian for four years now. I had a revelation in my third year that by my fifth anniversary in the Lord, I would be head pastor of a church. I’m waiting on the Lord to fulfil his promise to me,” Lord Kenya recounted.



Lord Kenya confessed to using illicit drugs such as cocaine, and cannabis and also regularly consumed alcohol.



A new photo which has gone viral captures the former rapper and drug user looking all dapper and great standing in front of his church.

Internet users who reacted to the photo praised God for His mercies in the life of the former rapper and prayed for an extension of the grace upon their lives.



