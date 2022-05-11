0
Menu
Entertainment

The number of jokers vying for President in Nigeria is hilarious – Falz

Falz Bet Nigerian singer cum actor, 'Falz the badguy'

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, has bemoaned the increasing rate at which people are expressing interest in becoming president of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election.

On his Instastory, he described the increasing number of aspirants as jokers.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, several Nigerians including celebrities have declared their intentions to contest the upcoming presidential elections.

They have been required to pay a whopping sum of N100 million to acquire the nomination form, a topical which became topical on social media.

So far, Ministers, sitting governors, past heads of state, and clergymen among others have all picked up nomination forms.

According to reports over 30 politicians have obtained the Presidential declaration form of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with its fee pegged at N100 million.

But reacting to the development, Falz said;

"The number of jokers trying to be president at this point is actually hilarious."

Read the post below



Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko