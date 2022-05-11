The number of jokers vying for President in Nigeria is hilarious – Falz

Nigerian singer cum actor, 'Falz the badguy'

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, has bemoaned the increasing rate at which people are expressing interest in becoming president of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 election.

On his Instastory, he described the increasing number of aspirants as jokers.



Ahead of the 2023 elections, several Nigerians including celebrities have declared their intentions to contest the upcoming presidential elections.



They have been required to pay a whopping sum of N100 million to acquire the nomination form, a topical which became topical on social media.



So far, Ministers, sitting governors, past heads of state, and clergymen among others have all picked up nomination forms.



According to reports over 30 politicians have obtained the Presidential declaration form of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with its fee pegged at N100 million.

But reacting to the development, Falz said;



"The number of jokers trying to be president at this point is actually hilarious."



Read the post below







