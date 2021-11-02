The only gift some boyfriends know how to give is food – Edna Addo

• Men have been advised to 'spoil' their girlfriends with money

• Edna Addo has called out men who only provide food as gifts



• She terms this form of dating as 'Indomie relationship'



"A boyfriend who can't buy you food when you are hungry, is that one too a boyfriend?" late singer, Ebony Reigns in her 2017, hit single 'Sponsor' quizzed.



It seems times have changed because some women say they are not going to receive food as gifts. What happens to expensive gifts, cars, weekend getaways, flowers, and cash?



Girlfriends have therefore tasked their men to step up their game.



'Indomie relationship' is the new term for men who only give food as gifts to their girlfriends.

Speaking on Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, an entrepreneur, Edna Addo, bemoaned the attitude of some boyfriends. "There are some men, the only gift they know how to give is food." This type of relationship is classified as the "Indomie relationship".



Countering Ebony Reigns assertion, Edna said "Ebony was a very young girl, her level was different. She was speaking on SHS girls and teenagers. She was speaking for her generation."



On this episode of Moans&Cuddless, host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, and her guests, Delali Dzansi and Edna Addo discuss issues around "Performing spousal duties in relationships".



