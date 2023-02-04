0
The only secular musician I’ll listen to till second coming of Jesus is Mzbel – Nigel Gaisie

Mzbel Nigel Expose Nigel Gaisie stated his admiration of MzBel's music in an interview

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Leader and founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has revealed that the only secular artiste he’ll listen to her songs until the second coming of Jesus is Mzbel.

The famed man of God made this revelation during an interview on ANGEL FM with Okyeame Quophi.

According to Nigel Gaisie, Mzbel’s songs are timeless and evergreen hence he never gets tired of listening to them.

Many social media users are shocked by this revelation from Nigel Gaisie because as we all know, the two are not on good talking terms following some rape allegations and whatnot.

Happy Mzbel has also reposted the video on her Instagram page claiming that she feels very happy and honoured about Nigel Gaisie‘s respect for her craft and talent.

