The part where you said I pushed you to abort is what drives me mad - Sarkodie to Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie has established that the only part in the entire situation with Yvonne Nelson that makes him extremely upset is when she claimed he pushed her to abort their baby.

In parts of his “Try Me” response song to Yvonne Nelson, the rapper expressed,



“Don’t you make it seem I was the one pushing you for abortion cos that be the only part wey make I Dey vex.”



He said the actress should entirely be blamed for what he termed as her bad decisions.



“Nobody should take the blame for the bad decisions you made. Kudos! Your strategy worked."



Sarkodie’s reply



Sarkodie released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is his intended response to Yvonne Nelson’s claims.

One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing the victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.







Yvonne Nelson’s rants

After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has since been tackling the lyrics and responding to the parts that hurt her the most.











