The policeman who was sent to arrest me was heavily drunk – Kwaw Kese recounts

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has recounted his ordeal with a drunk police officer who was sent to arrest him sometime in 2015.



It can be recalled that Kwaw Kese was arrested for narcotics offenses and was sentenced to a day’s imprisonment and a fine of GHC1, 200 in 2015.



But recounting the events that led to his arrest, Kwaw Kese claimed that the policeman who arrested him on that particular day was shaking to the extent that the gun in his hands fell to the ground.



The controversial rapper said the police officer was even without warrant.

Kwaw Kese’s comments were on the back of the recent arrests of his colleagues; Shatta Wale and Medikal.



“The policeman, CID, the so-called CID who came out to pull a gun on me and all that…he was shaking; his gun fell down, he was drunk. If you want to arrest somebody, I believe that you have to have a warrant to arrest the person,” he stated in an interview with Andy Dosty.



“If you come with a force by yourself, drunk and unable to control yourself, anybody who has a bad intention, could have done something else. It should be done right. That’s why I believe I was a target at the time,” he added



Kwaw Kese added that his experience in prison has taught him one of the greatest lessons in life, that is, to respect the law.



“In all, it’s the law. When the law catches you, there’s nothing you can do about it. I really respect the law. I am somebody the law has dealt with before, so, there is no way I will disrespect the law. I wouldn’t wish anyone to be jailed in Ghana. Freedom is very expensive in Ghana,” he said.