The potholes on Bolgataga roads are disturbing – Wanlov Kubolor shares experience

Wanlov Kubolor is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter

Ghanaian musician, Wanlov Kubolor says although he has grown fond of the Upper East regional capital, the potholes that characterize their roads are worrying.

Wanlov made this known when he spoke in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



He said, “I love so many things about Bolgatanga and the people as well. I always love coming back to the place to work and for leisure. What I don’t like is the plenty of potholes on the roads”.



The controversial musician is in the regional capital for the annual “New Year, New Tradition Music Festival”.

The music festival put together by traditional music artiste Stevo is an annual music festival that brings together artists to perform songs without miming.



“On this platform, we do live music, no miming and that is why any artiste that performs on this platform is able to perform on big international live music concerts and festivals.” he asserted.



The 2021 edition is slated for January 7, 2021 and will the live in the Bolgatanga Municipality.