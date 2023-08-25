The pressure the fans place on us won’t solve anything - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has stated that public pressure on Ghanaian acts would not achieve anything if the right steps are not put in place.

Speaking to TV personality Berla Mundi on a live Twitter space discussion, the hitmaker stated that even though he appreciates pressure, a lot has to be done to make things feasible before any progress in the Ghana music industry can be achieved.



“I don’t see pressure. What I see is awareness," he said. "By that, we all have to go to the drawing board and check what makes it happen. The pressure doesn’t make anything happen; it doesn’t solve anything. I see that pressure as it’s beautiful to see Ghana represent Africa at the highest level. I think is a good pressure, either than that, for me it’s no pressure."



He added that such pressures have to be put in the right avenues to ensure the maximum effect.



“Until we achieve what we want to achieve, we can pressure ourselves as much as we want; if we apply the pressure in the wrong direction, then we will not get any answer. But if we do apply that pressure in the right direction then we will be achieving what we want to get and be happy,” he stated.



On the issue of support in the music industry, he stated that many potential investors do not have an understanding of the music industry or see its potential to invest in it.



“The big men you see around us are mostly for the fun of it. The music business is not convincing enough for them to put their money into the business. Some of them don’t have an idea and understand our industry,” he said.

Stonebwoy’s comments come amid a much-heated discussion on the state of the Ghana music industry following the success of Nigerian artistes like Burna Boy and Asake in the international space.



