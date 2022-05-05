'The price has changed' - Stonebwoy declares after joining Def Jam Recordings

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afro-pop and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy who was recently signed on Def Jam Recordings, a multinational label owned by the Universal Music Group has announced that his rate just shot up.



On Thursday, May 5, the singer held a press engagement at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel where he thanked fans and the industry for the years' support.



Signing off in the question and answer session, he hammered that "the price has changed' with regards to his brand. Persons gathered at the venue gave a burst of loud laughter after he announced his 'new level'.



"I am giving my all to this and I know Ghanaians will also support, that's the only thing. And lastly, I won't speak again, the price has changed, the price has changed," he reiterated.

The Bhim Nation boss is out first his first single 'Therapy' after joining the international record label. Music lovers have termed the song as one of his best-produced tunes.



Meanwhile, Dlamini, CEO, South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Universal Music has said he is excited to add yet another African megastar to the Def Jam roster.



“Stonebwoy is a true African talent. He works to lift the heart and spirit of those around him, whilst producing fresh sounds that keep blowing the world away. We look forward to what 2022 has in store for him.”



“I’m excited to welcome Stonebwoy to the Def Jam Family in partnership with Sipho and 0207,” said Def Jam chairman and CEO Tunji Balogun.



He added that: “The Def Jam brand is recognized all over the world as a stamp of excellence in black music, and as we continue to strengthen our musical bond in important markets like Africa and the UK, its dynamic, talented artists like Stonebwoy that will lead the way. This is great music from a special artist who needs to be heard everywhere.”