The 'public' Bullgod a direct opposite of the 'real' one – Vanilla

Ghanaian singer Evans ‘Vanilla’ Kwasi Boadi Boateng

According to Ghanaian singer Evans ‘Vanilla’ Kwasi Boadi Boateng, his artiste manager Lawrence ‘Bullgod’ Nana Asiamah Hanson, is, in person, the total “opposite” of what the public sees in the media.

Vanilla paid a visit to The Big Show on Class 91.3 FM on Saturday, 22 October 2022.



Sit-in host Prince Benjamin (PB) asked about his experience working with Bullhaus Entertainment founder and chief executive Bullgod.



“Fire,” Vanilla responded in excitement.



He spoke very highly of Bullgod and even noted he “has got the Midas touch” which has transformed his career a year after his signing, culminating in increased popularity and a Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) nomination earlier this year.



The singer-songwriter also revealed that the antagonistic persona that his boss has on radio and TV is not the usual but actually something he only sees “once in two months.”



“Most of the time, it’s way opposite. [He’s] very cool, calm, understanding,” he hesitated in finding other adjectives and added: “Way opposite what you people see [in the media].”

“I wish, and I know it’s not possible but people should try and get to know him off-screen,” the ‘Want You Bad' hitmaker recommended. “He’s most of the time off-screen than he’s on-screen and that’s the real person. You [should] get to know the real Bullgod. You’d understand what I am saying.”



At this, he was asked if he was being honest and would not say something totally different should he leave Bullhaus.



He commended the question and noting that even lovebirds can fight, he added: “We are human beings, and situations, circumstances, as we evolve, also [affect us].”



In the singer and aspiring record producer’s view, fighting and leaving Bullhaus Entertainment is not in his considerations.



Rather, “you know I am even concerned about him more than me because this is someone who has been – well, from his side of the story, he has been on the short end of the stick, most of the time.



"I think about it every time that maybe, you know, he’s working with me but he’s kind of always looking over his shoulders and suspicious that maybe I’d do same because he’s seen the [betrayal] over and over again,” he said. “[Artistes have been ungrateful] to him and all the bad stuff.”

“I’m thinking about him now. I’m just another artiste [he’s handling now] even though I am the greatest. He’s heard it [promises of loyalty] over and over and so I’m just thinking [concerned] about him,” Vanilla continued and added: “I try to be the best that I can.



"I can’t control tomorrow but I’m hopeful by the grace of God that if everything goes [smoothly] like [it is now] – I can’t say it for a fact that we’d never [have fights] but I am hopeful [it’d be a fantastic relationship].”



“I’m hopeful if we continue this way, everything [will be fine],” the VGMA nominee concluded.



Bullgod, has in the past managed Ghanaian star acts like 5Five, Iwan and most recently Shatta Wale. Vanilla is currently promoting his ‘Lala’ song.