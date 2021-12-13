The quality of music has now reduced - Kwaisey Pee

Source: MzGee, Contributor

The quality of music in Ghana now is not like it used to be. This is the assessment of highlife musician Kwaisey Pee

After 5 albums and a career spanning over two decades, Kwaisey believes even though some of the recent musicians produce quality music, on the whole, the quality of music has dropped drastically.



In an interview with MzGee, he said his modest assessment of the recent trend is from his observation of what is happening now compared to when he was in his elements.



He decried the system where Ghanaians refuse to hear the truth which has made some people hypocrites and unable to speak the truth.

