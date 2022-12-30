1
The responsibility of building a nation is not the Lord’s – KSM

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Satirist Kweku Sintim Misa known popularly as KSM has reminded the leadership of the country that the responsibility of building the country rests in their bosom.

He avers that it’s never the Lord’s responsibility to build Ghana as the country has always resorted to God even for its developmental problems.

KSM believes that is time to hold people in places of responsibility accountable for their actions instead of hoping for God’s intervention in almost everything.

“Don’t be DECEIVED. The RESPONSIBILITY of building a nation is “NOT THE LORD’S”. IT IS OURS. If we FORGET that, we will end up with an UNWANTED “HAIRCUT”” he said in a tweet.

