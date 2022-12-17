0
The rest is history - DJ Cuppy's fiancé gives latest update

Ryan And Cuppy 2s.png Ryan Taylor and DJ Cuppy

Sat, 17 Dec 2022

The love and bond between British boxer Ryan Taylor and his beloved Fiancée, DJ Cuppy keeps growing with each passing day.

The couple in their latest public display of affection stepped out on a romantic date that witnessed, Ryan, sharing photos from their time together on his Instagram page.

The caption of the photos which reads "Follow your heart and the rest is history. #CuppyDat," has been described as Ryan's response to cheating rumours that caught fire after a British influencer identified as Fiona Michelle was named as his girlfriend.

Fiona in a now-deleted TikTok video shared a compilation of her fun moments with Ryan. This came after the boxer proposed to DJ Cuppy in Dubai.

Amidst rumours of Ryan allegedly keeping a secret relationship, Cuppy, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola defended her man and also threw shots at critics in a viral tweet.

"Who wants that “perfect” love story anyway? Cliché," she wrote.

In a separate tweet on December 12, she disclosed: "I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life. Sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylor."

Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Taylor (@ryan_taylor)









OPD/MA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
