The rise of Tracy Mensah

During the Covid 19 Pandemic, as everyone on the surface of the earth was fearing for their lives, some people were discovering their hidden selves and how best they can have fun in their rooms since everything was at a standstill.

The TikTok app is a sensational platform that was entertaining masses with videos of people mimicking or creating content in their rooms or compound during the pandemic whilst we were on lockdown, out of which a TikTok star was born and introduced to the world, with her crafts and acts and mimicking skills Tracy Dede Mensah, popularly known as Mhi_kela. Her contribution and presence on social media, especially TIKTOK, has helped many brands attain their peak by being able to gain access to diverse clientele.



At just 21, Tracy has grown her TikTok account to over 1 MILLION followers on TikTok and 191,000 on Instagram. Tracy Dede Mensah is an influencer and a student who was born in 2001 and attended Pentecost senior high school in the eastern region. She is the firstborn of 3 siblings. She is a very courageous girl and also shy if you meet her in person. She has passion for helping the needy. Tracy is very curvy and well-endowed with “assets”. Her comic acts have made her generate huge numbers on her Instagram and TikTok platforms.



Aside from her schooling time, she is also an entrepreneur and CEO of Kela’s Closet. We saw her grow, and it has been an amazing journey. Today she is one of the big Tiktokers with huge following as well as Instagram.

She is currently the brand ambassador for Runa organics and Herbal Succeed Ghana but also advertises for a lot of brands. She is open to influencing your brand for you and also advertisement on her page.



Lots of people are using her pictures to generate numbers for themselves because her assets are appealing to the eyes. She has disclaimers all over her page telling her fans and general public that she has just one account on Instagram and that is (tracydede_mensah).



You can find her on Instagram: (tracydede_mensah) and on TikTok(tracy_mensah).