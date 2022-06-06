The saying that ‘all men cheat’ is not entirely true - Adjetey Annan

Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Annan

Adjetey Annan encourages women to find their voice when abused

Johnny Depp wins lawsuit against Amber



Adjetey Annan advises couples to develop healthy relationships



Actor Adjetey Annan has opposed the saying, ‘all men cheat’ on the back of the ruling that went in favour of American actor, Johnny Depp, with his estranged wife, Amber Heard, over domestic violence abuse.



“There is this slogan or saying that ‘all men cheat’, which is not entirely true for all men. Men are also being judged by the fact that there’s been evidence.



“This is what happens in the lives of men, but that doesn’t mean that everyone should be seen as such,” he said in a report shared by myjoyonline.com.



The actor mentioned that the verdict of the Johnny and Amber case should serve as an eyeopener for men and women to ultimately develop healthy relationships.

He, however, noted that this should not deter women from reporting any abuse against them.



“This should rather encourage women to speak up and speak the truth and use this as one of the bad examples.



“We shouldn’t use this as a yardstick or as an example of how abuse cases should be treated,” he maintained.



The ex-wife of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, sued the actor for $50 million in damages for abusing her during the period they were married.



The jury on June 1, 2022, unanimously found that Heard could not substantiate her allegations against Depp and that she knew her claims of abuse were false when she published her 2018 essay about her abuse.



The jury determined that Heard acted with actual malice when writing her op-ed.