The scam continues! - Bridget Otoo berates NAM1 after Attorney General refuted his GH¢5m claim

Prominent media personality, Bridget Otoo, has once again launched a scathing attack on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MenzGold Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, following the Attorney General's claims on the exact amount of money he presented to the police.

According to her, Nana Appiah Mensah has not desisted from his deceitful ways after the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, affirmed that he presented GH¢2.5 million to the police instead of the GH¢5m he claimed earlier.



Bridget Otoo, who has been sued by NAM1 for defamation continues to spite him in the public domain without being intimidated by the legal action taken by the CEO of Menzgold Company Limited.



“The scam continues, NAM1 gave police GH¢2.5m, not GH¢5m - Godfred Dame,” she wrote on her X page.



Background



The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, refuted assertions by Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, regarding monies deposited with police.



The Chief Executive Officer of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited, claimed to have deposited GH¢5 million to the Ghana Police Service for the benefit of customers.

During a parliamentary session (November 14), Dame contested NAM1's claim, revealing that only GH¢2.5 million had been received from the embattled CEO, not the reported GH¢5 million.



"The record I have before me indicates that an amount of GH¢2.5 million was paid, so the claim of GH¢5 million having been paid to the Ghana Police Service is untrue.



"It was only GH¢2.5 million that was paid to the Ghana Police Service by the accused person," citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said during the parliamentary session.



In a recent statement, NAM1 asserted that he handed over GH¢5 million to the Ghana Police Service on October 20, earmarked for distribution to customers of the collapsed firm.



This amount was intended to cover payments to customers who had completed a verification process conducted by the company, including a GH¢2.5 million judgment debt.



Menzgold, which suspended operations in 2018, has faced allegations of operating a Ponzi scheme, leaving countless customers in financial distress. Aggrieved customers have persistently called for the release of their funds tied up with the company.

The scam continues



NAM1 gave police GH¢2.5m not GH¢5m - Godfred Dame https://t.co/oYkRfzMDik — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) November 15, 2023

